The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 684,544 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP - Free Report) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,103 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 684,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.54% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $102,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,035,295 shares of the company's stock worth $433,712,000 after buying an additional 2,244,659 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $187,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,545,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,349,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PNFP

Key Stories Impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinnacle Financial Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $118 from $115 and reaffirmed a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga analyst update

The new target implies approximately 12% upside from the recently cited price, signaling continued confidence in Pinnacle’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Director Robert A. McCabe Jr. purchased roughly $1.0 million of PNFP shares. The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. SEC insider transaction filing

The acquisition increased his direct ownership by 3.19% to 324,233 shares, which investors may view as a strong vote of confidence from an insider. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results provided a favorable backdrop. Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. 2026 second-quarter earnings presentation

Pinnacle reported earnings of $2.50 per share, exceeding the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue was approximately in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pinnacle declared its regular $0.50-per-share quarterly common-stock dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Pinnacle dividend announcement

payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 7. The dividend represents an annualized yield of about 1.9%, supporting shareholder returns but not materially changing the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $112 from $109 but maintained a “Neutral” rating. The increase reflects somewhat improved valuation expectations, although the rating indicates limited conviction that the shares will substantially outperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 10,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.90 per share, with a total value of $1,000,298.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 324,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,390,876.70. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

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