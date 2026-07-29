The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,782 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 72,974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $122,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,432,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $672,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after acquiring an additional 257,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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