The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 979,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.60% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $99,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 589,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,243,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 1,317,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Insider Activity at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

In related news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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