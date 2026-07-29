The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $104.90 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,579 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 141,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Qualcomm worth $104,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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