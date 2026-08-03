The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.67 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,607 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 earnings exceeded expectations: Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. CRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an ambitious growth trajectory: Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG became more bullish: BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside.

BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain positive but targets are being recalibrated: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish.

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance was mixed relative to estimates: Carpenter reported quarterly revenue of $679.7 million. Although revenue increased year over year, it was below the $863.3 million consensus cited in one report, creating a potential concern despite the EPS beat and strong profitability.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $520.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $625.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $552.95 and its 200 day moving average is $447.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Carpenter Technology's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $680.00 to $600.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $567.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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