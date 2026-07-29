The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $173.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 518,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $173,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 661,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 117,534 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $8,306,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Benzinga analyst update

Morgan Stanley maintained an rating on Gilead and only modestly reduced its price target to $165 from $166, implying substantial potential upside based on the recent trading level. The endorsement supports sentiment toward Gilead’s valuation and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Gilead Sciences outperforms the market

Gilead’s shares outperformed the market during the latest session, suggesting investors may be responding to the company’s defensive profile, strong profitability and established product portfolio. Its most recent reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue, providing a supportive backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Bioprocessing Summit 2026

Broader biopharmaceutical industry developments, including digital bioprocessing and prediction-market discussions related to drug research, do not appear to create a direct near-term catalyst for Gilead. Negative Sentiment: Zacks expects Gilead to report a decline in upcoming earnings and says the company lacks the combination of positive earnings revisions and estimates typically associated with a likely earnings beat. This could limit upside or increase volatility ahead of the results. Gilead earnings expectations

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.30.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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