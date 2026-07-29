The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $205.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 908.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,682 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 680,761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.58% of Vulcan Materials worth $205,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,568 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,564 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,190 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE VMC opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.41. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $252.35 and a 12 month high of $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.79.

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Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

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