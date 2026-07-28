The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $241.83 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,313 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 386,133 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Intuit worth $241,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. TD Cowen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "negative" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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