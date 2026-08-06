The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.19 Million Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. $FMNB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,132 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.79% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9,065.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,208 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich sold 23,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $331,220.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Farmers National Banc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Farmers National Banc wasn't on the list.

While Farmers National Banc currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here