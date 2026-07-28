The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $697.93 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of UnitedHealth Group worth $697,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:UNH opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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