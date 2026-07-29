The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in AECOM $ACM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,349 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.95% of AECOM worth $103,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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