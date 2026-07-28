The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $315,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focusing on Regeneron’s second-quarter 2026 results, with analysts evaluating expected revenue, earnings, and other operating metrics. The estimates could influence the stock ahead of the company’s report, but no new results were announced in these articles. Curious about Regeneron Q2 Performance

Wall Street is focusing on Regeneron’s second-quarter 2026 results, with analysts evaluating expected revenue, earnings, and other operating metrics. The estimates could influence the stock ahead of the company’s report, but no new results were announced in these articles. Neutral Sentiment: An industry article highlighted emerging food-allergy therapies, including the continuing need for epinephrine as the standard treatment for severe reactions. The report does not announce a new Regeneron product or materially change the company’s outlook. Food Allergy Market on the Rise

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $667.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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