The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 106,910 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,278 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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