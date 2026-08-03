The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 153,067 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,144 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 153,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDE

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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