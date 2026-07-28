The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 216,741 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,741 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.65% of Roper Technologies worth $230,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 206.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,070,000 after acquiring an additional 903,223 shares during the period. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $367,567,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after purchasing an additional 510,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $564.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $341.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 15.08%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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