The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 241,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $107,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here