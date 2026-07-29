The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,013,192 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 1,013,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.50% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $215,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $166.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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