The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 115,160 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $187,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028 . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. PMI U.S. Opens $1.2 Billion Aurora Campus

The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Philip Morris Gains Ground After ZYN Approval

Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum.

PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Philip Morris cut its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time, partly because of unfavorable currency assumptions. However, investors appear to be looking past the reduction because it does not primarily reflect weaker underlying demand and comes alongside substantial ZYN reinvestment. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $207.76. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here