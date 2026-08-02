The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,180 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,563 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 862.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

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Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE KOF opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $1.1248 dividend. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa's previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Coca Cola Femsa's payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KOF

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

Further Reading

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