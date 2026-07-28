The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 179,374 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,815 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 179,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $280,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $580.32 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $524.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $412.55 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. L3Harris PAC-3 MSE production agreement

Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. L3Harris THAAD propulsion agreement

A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. RTX and Lockheed earnings and backlog

Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Zacks Lockheed Martin value analysis

Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Lockheed Martin weapons production ahead of orders

Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong earnings rally, investors may be taking profits and reassessing whether the stock’s elevated valuation already reflects much of the backlog, geopolitical and defense-spending upside. This helps explain weaker trading despite favorable long-term headlines. Lockheed Martin record backlog market concerns

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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