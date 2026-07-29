The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,023 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,655 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 21,023 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $127,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $333.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.06%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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