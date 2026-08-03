The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,983 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 27,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,415 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 923,274 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 68,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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