The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 349,291 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263,275 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 349,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $188,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Intel Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Positive Sentiment: Improving data-center economics: Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Intel's Server Pricing Power Shows Sharp Improvement

Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Positive Sentiment: Foundry and packaging progress: Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains the key test: Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion: Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: After a major rally earlier in 2026, investors are questioning whether Intel’s recovery is already priced in. Concerns about elevated valuation, potential Federal Reserve surprises and the timing of earnings growth are encouraging profit-taking despite the strong quarter.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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