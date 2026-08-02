The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,386 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,172,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 272,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $133,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $72,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Ameriprise Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $11.07 per share versus the $10.81 consensus, while revenue increased 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. Analysts expect approximately $45.84 in full-year EPS, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Earnings and dividend analysis

Ameriprise’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations: adjusted earnings were $11.07 per share versus the $10.81 consensus, while revenue increased 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. Analysts expect approximately $45.84 in full-year EPS, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, or $6.80 annualized, with a payout ratio of about 16.4%. The relatively low payout ratio supports the potential for continued shareholder returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend information

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, or $6.80 annualized, with a payout ratio of about 16.4%. The relatively low payout ratio supports the potential for continued shareholder returns if earnings remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains broadly favorable. Ameriprise has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, and some firms have issued bullish upgrades or price-target increases, including a reported $645 target from Jefferies. Analyst recommendation coverage

Brokerage coverage remains broadly favorable. Ameriprise has an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, and some firms have issued bullish upgrades or price-target increases, including a reported $645 target from Jefferies. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus price target is approximately $555.33, only modestly above recent trading levels. This suggests analysts remain constructive but see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong advance.

The consensus price target is approximately $555.33, only modestly above recent trading levels. This suggests analysts remain constructive but see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his direct ownership by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for about $8.67 million. The sales could pressure investor sentiment, particularly with AMP near its 52-week high, although they do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.95, for a total transaction of $6,045,037.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,060.55. This represents a 66.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total value of $4,428,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,656,793. The trade was a 54.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $18,227,419 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AMP opened at $547.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $476.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.37 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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