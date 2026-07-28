The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 696,517 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,211 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 696,517 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Stryker worth $260,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 129,027 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $45,349,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $335.37. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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