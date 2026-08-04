The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $9.64 Million Position in IsoEnergy Ltd. $ISOU

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 924,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.53% of IsoEnergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IsoEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,378,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of IsoEnergy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 101,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of IsoEnergy by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 71,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IsoEnergy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

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IsoEnergy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.93 million, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.58.

IsoEnergy Profile

IsoEnergy NYSEAMERICAN: ISOU is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company focused on identifying and advancing high-grade uranium deposits. The company concentrates its activities in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, a globally significant uranium-producing district known for high-grade deposits. IsoEnergy's operations center on systematic exploration, drilling, resource definition and the early-stage technical work necessary to advance discoveries toward potential development.

IsoEnergy's work program typically includes geophysical and geochemical surveys, diamond drilling campaigns, resource modeling and metallurgical and environmental baseline studies.

Further Reading

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