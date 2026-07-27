The Middleby Corporation $MIDD Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 376,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Middleby worth $147,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,317 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 64.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

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Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38. The Middleby Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $180.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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