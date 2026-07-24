The RealReal, Inc. $REAL Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,945 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RealReal worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 21,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $195,942.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,908,753. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 35,023 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $323,962.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,145,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,593,821.50. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 166,830 shares of company stock worth $1,543,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company's stock.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.37 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.82 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report).

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