The RealReal, Inc. $REAL Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP cut its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,494 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in RealReal were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.82 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RealReal

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 21,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $195,942.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 530,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,908,753. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 81,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $751,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,581,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,803. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,830 shares of company stock worth $1,543,178. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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