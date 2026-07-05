The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 660,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after buying an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $655,820,000 after buying an additional 513,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $351.72 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here