The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $58,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

More Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, above the $3.52–$3.56 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, topping estimates of approximately $6.60 billion. Net income increased 11.8% to $843.6 million. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter financial results

Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, above the $3.52–$3.56 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, topping estimates of approximately $6.60 billion. Net income increased 11.8% to $843.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $11.80–$12.20, above the roughly $11.74 consensus, while full-year sales growth expectations were lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from low- to mid-single digits. Sherwin-Williams lifts outlook

Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $11.80–$12.20, above the roughly $11.74 consensus, while full-year sales growth expectations were lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from low- to mid-single digits. Positive Sentiment: All three operating segments grew. Paint Stores Group sales increased 5.1%, Performance Coatings rose 6.3%, and Consumer Brands jumped 21.5%, helped by the Suvinil acquisition. Same-store sales at company paint stores rose 4.2%. Sherwin-Williams sales growth report

Paint Stores Group sales increased 5.1%, Performance Coatings rose 6.3%, and Consumer Brands jumped 21.5%, helped by the Suvinil acquisition. Same-store sales at company paint stores rose 4.2%. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns supported sentiment. The company returned $2.23 billion through dividends and repurchases during the first half of 2026, including $1.46 billion referenced for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams tops second-quarter estimates

The company returned $2.23 billion through dividends and repurchases during the first half of 2026, including $1.46 billion referenced for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Demand remains a watch point. Management said there has been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” indicating that much of the near-term growth is coming from pricing, acquisitions and execution rather than a broad recovery in market volumes. Raw-material inflation also pressured gross margins. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter earnings call summary

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $354.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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