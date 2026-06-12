The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.2%

SHW opened at $316.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.21. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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