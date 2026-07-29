The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 376,505 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.89% of Sherwin-Williams worth $705,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $354.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Key Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, above the $3.52–$3.56 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, topping estimates of approximately $6.60 billion. Net income increased 11.8% to $843.6 million. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter financial results

Sherwin-Williams reported adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, above the $3.52–$3.56 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, topping estimates of approximately $6.60 billion. Net income increased 11.8% to $843.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $11.80–$12.20, above the roughly $11.74 consensus, while full-year sales growth expectations were lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from low- to mid-single digits. Sherwin-Williams lifts outlook

Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $11.80–$12.20, above the roughly $11.74 consensus, while full-year sales growth expectations were lifted to the mid- to high-single-digit range from low- to mid-single digits. Positive Sentiment: All three operating segments grew. Paint Stores Group sales increased 5.1%, Performance Coatings rose 6.3%, and Consumer Brands jumped 21.5%, helped by the Suvinil acquisition. Same-store sales at company paint stores rose 4.2%. Sherwin-Williams sales growth report

Paint Stores Group sales increased 5.1%, Performance Coatings rose 6.3%, and Consumer Brands jumped 21.5%, helped by the Suvinil acquisition. Same-store sales at company paint stores rose 4.2%. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns supported sentiment. The company returned $2.23 billion through dividends and repurchases during the first half of 2026, including $1.46 billion referenced for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams tops second-quarter estimates

The company returned $2.23 billion through dividends and repurchases during the first half of 2026, including $1.46 billion referenced for the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Demand remains a watch point. Management said there has been “no meaningful improvement in demand,” indicating that much of the near-term growth is coming from pricing, acquisitions and execution rather than a broad recovery in market volumes. Raw-material inflation also pressured gross margins. Sherwin-Williams second-quarter earnings call summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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