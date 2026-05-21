The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $83,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.8%

SHW opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $294.32 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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