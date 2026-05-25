The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Simply Good Foods worth $42,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. This represents a 9.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This represents a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 5.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $35.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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