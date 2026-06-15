The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 315,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $348,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

TJX Companies stock opened at $168.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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