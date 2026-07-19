The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after buying an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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