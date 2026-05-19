The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $129,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $220,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9%

TJX Companies stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.95.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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