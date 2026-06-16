The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 0.7% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of TJX Companies worth $430,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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