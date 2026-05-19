The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 62,616 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $55,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.95.

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TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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