The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 106,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of Canoe Financial LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $114,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $155.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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