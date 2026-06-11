The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 35,011 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 4.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $628,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 139,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,256 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $167.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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