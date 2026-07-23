The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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