The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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