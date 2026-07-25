The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $220,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after buying an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,935,630,000 after buying an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,211,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.78 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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