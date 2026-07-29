The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,758 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 351,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Trade Desk worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,016,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 588,250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 412,842 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $13,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $11.60 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

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Trade Desk Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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