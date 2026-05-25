The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,458 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $42,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 372,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $99,662,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,303,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $306.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.45 and a 200-day moving average of $293.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.19 and a twelve month high of $313.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.77, for a total transaction of $3,037,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,707,621.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,573 shares of company stock worth $8,427,646. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Travelers Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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