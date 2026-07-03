The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2,601.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,715 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $341.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.19 and a 12 month high of $342.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $309.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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