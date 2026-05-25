The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,881 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,167,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,228 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,155 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,256 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,573 shares of company stock worth $8,427,646. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TRV opened at $306.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.19 and a 12 month high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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