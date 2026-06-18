The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,100 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.2% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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